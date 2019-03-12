Man charged with attempted murder over Borth stabbing
- 12 March 2019
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old man was stabbed while out walking his dogs near a zoo in Ceredigion.
The attack happened near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom on 28 February.
The victim was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
As well as attempted murder, a man, 21, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody until an appearance at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court later.