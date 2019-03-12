Wales

Man charged with attempted murder over Borth stabbing

  • 12 March 2019
Police in Borth
Image caption The man was stabbed while walking his dogs near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old man was stabbed while out walking his dogs near a zoo in Ceredigion.

The attack happened near Borth Wild Animal Kingdom on 28 February.

The victim was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

As well as attempted murder, a man, 21, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody until an appearance at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites