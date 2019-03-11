Knife crime tackled with stop and search

Image copyright PA Image caption South Wales Police said it had taken an "intelligence-led approach" to getting weapons off the streets

More than 9,500 stop and searches were carried out in less than a year by a Welsh police force in a bid to tackle the growth of knife crime.

South Wales Police said it had taken an "intelligence-led approach" to getting weapons off the streets.

On average, 30 searches a day were carried out by Wales' largest force over the last 11 months.

The figures from the Home Office also show crimes involving knives or sharp objects trebled in parts of Wales.

The figures looked at crimes in a 12 month period up to September 2013 and September 2018.

While South Wales Police had the lowest rise of 94%, the number of crimes was the highest compared to the other three Welsh forces.

It saw 735 incidents in 2018 - up from 378 five years earlier.

"Knife crime has risen across the country and we are not an exception to that," a statement from South Wales Police said.

"Under the banner of Operation Sceptre, South Wales Police has put in place a number of operational measures, so that we can address any concerns communities may have, and clamp down on those who are carrying and using knives.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all tactic, but something that will ensure each area takes a specific, targeted and intelligence-led approach to tackling and responding to the needs of their respective communities."

Gwent Police saw the biggest jump in the 12 months to September 2018 compared to 2013, going from 42 to 141 incidents - a 236% hike.

But its police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said the area had one of the lowest levels of recorded knife crime in the UK.

He added: "Despite this Gwent Police take the matter very seriously and continue to employ a number of methods to tackle the problem.

"This includes targeted operations, utilising intelligence-led stop and search powers, and outreach work in communities."