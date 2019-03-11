Image copyright Mick Lobb Image caption The coastguard station at the top of Mumbles Head ceased operating in 2015

The former Swansea coastguard station which closed four years ago could get a new lease of life under new plans.

Alternative uses for the landmark building at Mumbles Head have been suggested in an "exploratory" request by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to Swansea Council.

Options include a hotel, homes, a care home, or offices.

Planning officers say the site is environmentally sensitive but offers the potential to boost tourism.

The station at Tutt Head, Bracelet Bay, lies within the Gower Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Its closure was announced in 2011, after campaigners won a reprieve for stations at Milford Haven and Holyhead.

Despite a 110,000-signature petition that called for it to be saved, the Swansea station closed in 2015.

The premises are currently used by the MCA as offices, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A spokeswoman for the agency said it had nothing definite in mind for the site's future, adding: "The pre-application is purely exploratory."

Council planning officers have described it as "a highly prominent location within a sensitive coastal environment" that had "potential for a new tourism facility".

"The design and siting of development at such locations must not give rise to any significant adverse impact on the landscape or seascape," they added.

Officers also pointed out that parking was only available at the nearby pay and display car park at Bracelet Bay.

In conclusion they said: "Whilst the principle of changing the use of this building can be considered acceptable, it will depend on the nature of the proposals."