Man in hospital after lorry overturns in Conwy
- 11 March 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned in Conwy.
The crash happened on the A55 westbound carriageway in Conwy at Llanddulas at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday, with diversions in place for much of the night.
The man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital. Firefighters from Colwyn bay and Abergele attended, as well as a technical rescue crew from Wrexham.
The lorry has been recovered and the carriageway reopened.