Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Emily Watson appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with misconduct

A prison officer embarked on a sexual relationship with an inmate while working at the biggest prison in England and Wales, a court has heard.

Emily Watson, 26, is accused of misconduct by having a sexual relationship with John McGee, a prisoner at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham.

Mr McGee, from Liverpool, is in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Watson, of Huddersfield, did not enter a plea and will appear at Mold Crown Court, Flintshire on 12 April.

The alleged relationship took place between October 2017 and the end of January 2018, magistrates in Mold heard on Monday.