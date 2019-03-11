Image caption David Watkin Bundock was awarded an MBE in 2004 for services to education

A retired primary school head teacher who received an MBE for services to education has admitted six child sexual offences.

David Watkin Bundock, 74, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Four photographs were classified as category A - the most serious. He also admitted one count of grooming a child.

Bundock, of Cardiff, was remanded in custody before sentencing on 21 March.

Swansea Crown Court heard Bundock, who was awarded an MBE in 2004, committed the offences between October 2017 and January 2019.

The offences are not related to his time as a head teacher at a number of primary schools in Llandysul, Ceredigion.

These included Llandysul Primary School, Aberbanc School, Pontsian School and Capel Dewi School.

Bundock was also contracted by education watchdog Estyn as an additional inspector - a self-employed school inspector trained by the inspectorate - until 2016.