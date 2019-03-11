Image caption South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews spent hours tackling the blaze

Dozens of firefighters spent hours tackling a major overnight blaze at a vehicle workshop in Bridgend.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent nine crews to the workshop in Australian Terrace, off Coity Road, at about 21:15 GMT on Sunday.

The blaze was brought under control by 03:00. The fire service said there were no reports of any injuries.

Police had warned residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors due to thick smoke.

Crews were sent from as far away as Aberdare, Cardiff and Caerphilly.

An unknown number of vehicles were engulfed in the flames, the fire service said.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Monday morning and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.