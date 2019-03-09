Image copyright Met Office

Snow and strong winds have been forecast on Sunday morning, with the Met Office issuing two weather warnings for Wales.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Wrexham, Denbighshire, Flintshire and parts of Conwy, Powys and Gwynedd from 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a second warning for strong wind has been issued for the south coast from 01:00.

Both warnings are set to finish at 11:00 on Sunday morning.

The Met Office has warned transport may be affected, with roads, railways and ferries likely to see delays.

There are also warnings of power losses in the south because of the strong winds.