Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Lecturer Stephen Lewis found out about the pregnancy seven months into their affair

A married lecturer has been cleared of punching his pregnant colleague in the stomach following an affair they had.

Coleg Gwent's head of engineering, Stephen Lewis, was accused of demanding Emily Williams "get rid of" their baby.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how he was "very supportive" and denied suggesting he wanted her to have an abortion.

Mr Lewis, 39, denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a jury cleared him following a trial.

During the case, jurors were told Ms Williams found out she pregnant seven months into their affair.

'Crystal clear'

Mr Lewis took her out for dinner in Cardiff Bay to discuss parenting plans.

Miss Williams then insisted Mr Lewis returned to her house despite him making it "crystal clear" that he wanted to maintain his marriage with another woman.

Tempers flared as the pair began their journey home with Miss Williams allegedly becoming "irate" and quizzing Mr Lewis about where his commitments lay.

"I wasn't responding to her and I told her I wasn't going to get involved in this kind of conversation, while she was like that," he told the trial.

"She started shouting at me because I wasn't responding to her. She turned to face me in her seat and she just kept shouting.

Motorway row

"Then she pushed me in the head."

Mr Lewis added: "Then she hit me. She hit me in the head with her fist about six times in total."

Miss Williams is alleged at this point to have spat at Mr Lewis who admitted lashing out at her with his hand.

He told the court he "made contact with her face".

Miss Williams then demanded to be let out of the car but Mr Lewis refused saying "I'm not just going to leave a pregnant woman on the motorway at night". He then drover her home.

As she made her way into her house Miss Williams turned to Lewis and said: "This baby is going to grow up to hate you, I'll make sure of that," the court heard.

Miss Williams alleged that Mr Lewis then punched her in the stomach, causing her to bleed, but the jury rejected her claim.