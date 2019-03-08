Image copyright Carmarthenshire Council Image caption The road work had previously stalled over negotiations

A new road linking S4C's new headquarters in Carmarthen with the A40 dual carriageway has now opened following delays.

Work on the Carmarthen west link road started in 2015 but then stalled over negotiations with landowners. The scheme stopped for several months in 2017, the BBC previously reported.

The county council then issued compulsory purchase orders.

The work was originally budgeted at £5m but costs have now grown to £6.1m.

As well as connecting the S4C headquarters at Yr Egin to the A40, the road will serve the Carmarthen campus of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

There are also plans by house building company Persimmon Homes to build a 1,000 new homes there.