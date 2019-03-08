Image copyright Easycoach Image caption Andrew Martin at the launch of easyCoach in June 2018

The director of a budget bus company which withdrew from Wrexham after only two months has been banned from holding a licence for two years.

EasyCoach launched its services last June, painting its depot in Rhosymedre orange to reflect easyGroup's branding.

A damning traffic commissioner's report details a string of problems including a wheel coming off a moving bus.

Nick Jones accused director Andrew Martin of "arrogance" and said his competence fell "woefully short".

The Skiers Lodge Ltd (TSL), which ran four services under the name easyCoach, promised cheaper fares at the time of its launch.

But inspections held on one day last year found 40% of its services were either late or failed to operate, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In response to some of the allegations, Mr Martin claimed the company's vehicles had been sabotaged.

'Rumbling noise'

The report highlighted a catalogue of maintenance issues, including one occasion in July where a wheel fell off a vehicle as it travelled on the A483.

Mr Jones said: "The driver had reported a rumbling noise from the rear at approximately 17:15 and was asked if it could be limped back to the depot at reduced speed.

"The outer wheel became detached - however it stayed close to the vehicle.

"These wheels had been removed from the nearside rear axle after a temporary repair had been effected at the roadside."

The commissioner said the incident could have been "catastrophic" and he had no hesitation in taking action against Mr Martin, the company's sole director, and revoking the company's licence.

"It is clear that his specialist knowledge and competence fall woefully short of the minimum required," Mr Jones said.

"His failure to take advice reflects a level of arrogance that make it necessary to keep him out of the operator licensing system for a period of time."