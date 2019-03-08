Image copyright Dias70 Image caption Dias's nickname was taken from a famous Brazilian football player in the 1960s and 1970s

Friends and family of Aberystwyth Town's "greatest ever goal scorer" are marking what would have been his 70th birthday with a 70-mile (112km) walk between his former clubs.

Striker David "Dias" Williams, who was a school head teacher, died of cancer at the age of 39.

He scored 476 goals in 433 games for the Seasiders between 1968 and 1983.

The four day walk finishes on Monday with a celebration in Pontrhydfendigaid where he taught and played football.

Friend John Meredith likened his playing style to Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale, adding that he had an ability to be "in the right place at the right time" to finish at close range.

He explained how he began playing for his local senior team whilst a 14-year-old in 1963.

He scored 11 goals against Llandrindod Wells in one game for Aberystwyth.

He was born in Pontrhydfendigaid and went on to become the head teacher of Ysgol Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn.

As well as Aberystwyth and Pontrhydfendigaid, he played for Trawscoed, Llanidloes, Penrhyn-coch and Dewi Stars at Llanddewi Brefi, and over the next four days the walkers will visit each of the football fields.

A referee whistle signalled the start of the walk from the pitch at Pontrhydfendigaid ahead of a walk to Aberystwyth which has a spectators' stand bearing his name.

Aberystwyth Town has described Dias as its "greatest ever goal scorer", saying he was "not just a superb footballer, but also a kind and generous man who had a huge impact on people he came into contact with".