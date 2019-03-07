Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tapiwa Matuwi was last seen near Swansea Marina at about 07:00 GMT on 7 February

The family of a 21-year-old musician missing for more than a month are living through their "worst nightmare", his father has said.

A vigil has been held in Swansea for Tapiwa Matuwi, known as Tapi, who went missing after a night out in the city.

Munyaradzi Zvada said each day without knowledge of his son's whereabouts was "harder and harder".

The graduate was last seen near Swansea Marina at about 07:00 GMT on 7 February after being at Fiction nightclub.

Image caption Munyaradzi Zvada said it was "hard to believe" his son was still missing

"We haven't found anything significant in over 28 days," said Mr Zvada.

"It just gets harder and harder every day. It is very strange and hard to believe: 28 days.

"Our life came to a stop the day we found out that he was missing."

Image caption A vigil was held in Swansea city centre on Thursday

He added: "It is just the worst nightmare. For us family, it is only a complete family with him and he is missing."

Hip hop artist Mr Matuwi, who graduated from University of Wales Trinity Saint David, was spotted on CCTV at Castle Gardens student accommodation before he was spotted at the marina.

A vigil was held near Wind Street, with family, friends and concerned residents coming together to raise awareness.