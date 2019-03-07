Image copyright PA Image caption North Wales Police said they behaviour "would not be tolerated"

A Saturday evening bus service has been withdrawn due to safety concerns amid complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Arriva Buses Wales said it had made the decision after a "number of incidents" on the 3B service between Pwllheli and Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said it was viewing CCTV footage to see if offences had been committed. It said "anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated".

The bus company has stopped Saturday's return services at 21:35 GMT and 22:51.

'Young people involved'

A spokesman said: "Our priority is the safety and security of our customers and as such the depot team at Bangor has had to take the decision to withdraw the journey to stop the behaviour in its tracks.

"A number of incidents have taken place on this particular journey and the local police have been involved at a senior level."

Insp Matthew Gedde said: "Such anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and the Gwynedd south policing team will take action, but in doing so we need the support of the families of the young people found to be involved, in making clear and enforcing the boundaries of what is acceptable behaviour.

"Whilst the decision in respect of running this service is that of Arriva Buses Wales, working in partnership I'm confident there's sufficient support to quickly and safely reinstate this service at their discretion."