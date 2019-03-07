Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic cameras show vehicles being diverted off the A55 at Caerwys

Four people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and two cars which shut the A55 in Flintshire.

The road between junctions 31 Caerwys to 33 for Northop was shut for more than two hours following the collision near Halkyn, at about 08:20 GMT.

Motorists were diverted through Holywell but traffic started to ease by noon, said Traffic Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent three vehicles and the air ambulance to the scene.