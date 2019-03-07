Four hurt in A55 lorry crash near Halkyn
- 7 March 2019
Four people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry and two cars which shut the A55 in Flintshire.
The road between junctions 31 Caerwys to 33 for Northop was shut for more than two hours following the collision near Halkyn, at about 08:20 GMT.
Motorists were diverted through Holywell but traffic started to ease by noon, said Traffic Wales.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent three vehicles and the air ambulance to the scene.