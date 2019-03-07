Image copyright Admiral Image caption Admiral has its headquarters in Cardiff, as well as offices in Swansea and Newport

About 10,000 staff at car insurer Admiral are receiving free shares worth £3,600 after the Cardiff-based company posted record full-year profits.

The firm which has offices in Newport and Swansea, saw pre-tax profits up 18% to £476.2m in 2018.

The insurer, which owns brands including Elephant and Confused.com, saw customers up 14% to 6.5 million, but a slowdown in its motor section and extreme weather hit its household arm.

Staff received a similar bonus in 2018.

Chairman Annette Court said: "I'm delighted that the group has reported another year of record profit, and just as delighted that Admiral has been voted as best large company to work for in the UK by the Sunday Times.

"This is an endorsement of our distinctive culture, where the dedication and passion of our people are key to ensuring the best possible service for our customers and delivering another year of strong results."