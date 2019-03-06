Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Lecturer Stephen Lewis

A married lecturer punched his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach after she refused to have an abortion, Cardiff Crown Court has heard.

Emily Williams, 29, said Coleg Gwent head of engineering Stephen Lewis, 39, demanded she "get rid of" the baby when she became pregnant after an affair.

Mr Lewis allegedly attacked Miss Williams during a night out to discuss the pregnancy.

He denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Lewis, of Hafodyrynys, near Pontypool, had begun an affair with Miss Williams in September 2017, and she found out she was pregnant in April 2018.

The court was told Miss Williams was three months pregnant at the time of the alleged attack in June 2018, as the pair drove down the M4 after a meal out to discuss the pregnancy.

Mr Lewis claimed Miss Williams was the one who attacked him.

'Hysterical and sobbing'

Miss Williams, who also worked at the college in Newport, told the court: "He told me I had ruined his life and that he never agreed to have a baby."

She said she was left "hysterical and sobbing".

Prosecutor Peter Donnison said: "He told her that if she disclosed the pregnancy to anyone or continued with the pregnancy, he would make sure she lost her job."

Mr Donnison added Mr Lewis "without warning" punched Miss Williams in the mouth after their meal out, then while still driving towards Newport hit her again "drawing blood".

"He said: 'If you do not stop talking, I will kill you and your kids'," Mr Donnison told the court.

"Lewis then punched the complainant to the right side of the stomach."

'She hit me'

Mr Lewis told the court he "never suggested" he wanted Miss Williams to have an abortion and was "very supportive".

He said he had taken her for dinner in Cardiff to discuss parenting plans, but made it "crystal clear" he wanted to stay married.

Mr Lewis said Miss Williams insisted he return to her house and claimed that when he refused, she attacked him as he drove, causing him to lose his sight temporarily.

"I told her I wasn't going to get involved in this kind of conversation while she was like that.

"Then she hit me. She hit me in the head with her fist about six times in total."

Miss Williams is then alleged to have spat at Mr Lewis who admitted lashing out at her with his hand.

He claimed he drove Miss Williams home and as she made her way into her house, she turned and said: "This baby is going to grow up to hate you, I'll make sure of that."

The trial continues.