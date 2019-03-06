Image copyright Damion Harris/Facebook Image caption Damion Harris pleaded guilty to manslaughter

A man who killed a hotel guest after setting fire to the building has been jailed for 16 years.

Belgrave House Hotel in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, was burned down last July.

Damion Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn Fawr, admitted the manslaughter of Juozas Tunaitis, 48, arson and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was given a 16-year custodial sentence and five years on license at Swansea Crown Court.

Mr Tunaitis was staying in the hotel while working as a fire safety officer at Aberystwyth University.

His remains were identified by investigators through DNA tests almost two months later, on 10 September.

Another hotel guest, Richard Simnett, who was on a family holiday, was "seriously injured" after falling from the building's roof, the court heard.