Image copyright Google Image caption The Tories made car parks free for the first two hours when they led Newport City Council

A call to scrap car park charges in Newport city centre has been rejected by the council's Labour leaders.

Conservative councillor Joan Watkins said the move could boost trade for high street businesses.

She claimed they were losing out to "vibrant" alternatives like the city's retail park and the Cwmbran Centre.

Council leaders said the city centre had "excellent" rail and bus links, adding that there were other factors affecting high street trade.

Newport city centre has had mixed fortunes in recent years, with the opening of the Friars Walk shopping centre in 2015 counterbalanced by the closure of high street stores such as Marks and Spencer, which moved to the retail park off Spytty Road.

Image caption Many shops in the centre of Newport have closed in recent years

The Tories introduced free parking for the first two hours in Newport city centre when they led the council from 2008 to 2012.

But Labour axed the scheme in 2013 due to cost pressures and concerns about extra traffic.

In February, MPs urged councils in England to change parking charges as a means of boosting high street trade, prompting Councillor Watkins to ask Newport to reconsider the idea.

But Labour cabinet members Roger Jeavons (street scene) and Jane Mudd (regeneration and housing) said there were currently "no plans" to introduce free parking.

"Evidence suggests that this would not contribute to an increased footfall in the city centre," they claimed.

They pointed to Welsh Government research which said parking charges were just one of several factors, along with the shops on offer, traffic flow, security, signage and the availability of spaces.

The cabinet members added that parking charges - going up by 50p in April to £2.50 for three hours - also help fund maintenance of off-street parking and other public services.

Councillor Watkins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she was disappointed with the response, claiming most shoppers preferred using their cars to public transport.