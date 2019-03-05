Two in hospital after three-car crash in Cardiff
- 5 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Cardiff.
The collision occurred on the A48 Eastern Avenue between Llanederyn and Pentwyn at about 17:45 GMT on Tuesday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person had to be cut from the wreckage of a car.
The people who were injured have been taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, though their condition is not known.