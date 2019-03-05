Image caption One person had to be cut free from the wreckage of a car

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Cardiff.

The collision occurred on the A48 Eastern Avenue between Llanederyn and Pentwyn at about 17:45 GMT on Tuesday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person had to be cut from the wreckage of a car.

The people who were injured have been taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, though their condition is not known.