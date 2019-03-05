Wales

Temporary Ysgol Carno building replaced after 24 years

  • 5 March 2019
New school building
Image caption A total of £500,000 was donated to the project by a local wind farm trust

A village school which was housed in a temporary wooden structure for 24 years has opened a purpose-built building.

A demountable wooden cabin was put up for Ysgol Carno, Powys, when the original building shut in 1995.

But it has just been demolished after a new £1m school was constructed.

"It's really colourful and much better," said Year 6 pupil Connie. "There's much more space here to do things and the walls are made out of brick, not wood."

The new building has two classrooms, a library and an activities room for assemblies and concert rehearsals for its 43 pupils and staff.

Ysgol Carno was earmarked for closure in 2013 but, following a local campaign, it became part of a new federation, joining forces with Ysgol Llanbrynmair and Ysgol Glantwymyn in 2014.
Image caption One of two new classrooms for the 43 pupils
Image caption The former wooden structure has been removed after 24 years

