Image caption A total of £500,000 was donated to the project by a local wind farm trust

A village school which was housed in a temporary wooden structure for 24 years has opened a purpose-built building.

A demountable wooden cabin was put up for Ysgol Carno, Powys, when the original building shut in 1995.

But it has just been demolished after a new £1m school was constructed.

"It's really colourful and much better," said Year 6 pupil Connie. "There's much more space here to do things and the walls are made out of brick, not wood."

The new building has two classrooms, a library and an activities room for assemblies and concert rehearsals for its 43 pupils and staff.

Ysgol Carno was earmarked for closure in 2013 but, following a local campaign, it became part of a new federation, joining forces with Ysgol Llanbrynmair and Ysgol Glantwymyn in 2014.

Image caption One of two new classrooms for the 43 pupils