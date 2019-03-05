Image copyright Google

A swastika was daubed on a war memorial in Deeside prompting "anger and offence", a police chief has said.

Council workers have since cleaned the graffiti from the cenotaph at Shotton, which is dedicated to 400 people who have died in conflict since the First World War.

Councillor Andy Dunbobbin branded it "absolutely disgusting".

Ch Insp Mark Williams, from North Wales Police, said: "We will do all we can to identify those responsible."

The graffiti was painted on a brass plate bearing names of people from Shotton and neighbouring Connah's Quay who lost their lives in service.

Another local councillor, Ian Dunbar, said he hoped CCTV footage from nearby could lead police to those responsible.

"It's heartbreaking for people," he said. "Those names are our parents and grandparents. We are very upset about it."