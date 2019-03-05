Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the supermarket on Monday

A shopper died after being struck by a Land Rover following a dispute in a supermarket car park, it has been claimed.

Police launched a murder investigation after Christopher Gadd, 48, died outside a Sainsbury's store in Pontllanfraith in Caerphilly county.

Mr Gadd, a farmer, had been walking with his brother, Paul, while on a routine shopping trip on Monday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Paul Gadd, 49, said there had been a dispute in the car park before his brother died.

"I love my brother and I stayed with him until his very last breath," he said.

"People tried to help but there was nothing anyone could do to save him. He's gone and I miss him so much."

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a Sainsbury's store in Pontllanfraith

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene where Mr Gadd was pronounced dead.

Witnesses praised Sainsbury's staff and members of the public who rushed to comfort the victim.

Bachelor Christopher Gadd and his other brother, David, lived together on the family farm two miles from the store.

Christopher Gadd wore two hearing aids after being born profoundly deaf.

Paul Gadd said he "can't believe what has happened".

"I've spent my whole life with Christopher. He had a great sense of humour. He was salt of the earth and he was loyal," he added.

Their fellow brother David Gadd, 35, said: "We are very close as brothers. We nursed our mother who died of cancer last year.

"It was Chris's birthday just the day before this happened. He was a good man and he didn't deserve to die this way."

Sainsbury's said trained staff from the store performed CPR before the air ambulance arrived.

The arrested man, believed to be aged 27 and from nearby Caerphilly, was held for questioning.

The Land Rover was taken away for examination by police specialists.

'Difficult time'

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "We can confirm an incident took place in our Pontllanfraith store car park yesterday and we're supporting the police with their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time."

Gwent Police is appealing for other shoppers and motorists who may have dasham footage to come forward.

A force spokeswoman said officers were called at about 16:00 GMT to a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a blue Land Rover Freelander on Newbridge Road.

She said: "The pedestrian, a man from the local area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and a police investigation has been launched.

"A man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at this time."