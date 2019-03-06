Image copyright Cardiff Airport Image caption Cardiff Airport is hoping to attract new airlines and offer new routes over the next 20 years

Cardiff Airport is set to open its new passport checking system, which ministers say is an important part of their no-deal Brexit planning.

The e-gates, opening on Wednesday, will allow travellers with biometric passports to bypass manual inspections when they cross border control.

Transport minister Ken Skates said they would help keep immigration queuing to a minimum.

Cardiff airport said the new gates would help with its growth.

Only airports with more than two million in-bound passengers a year have the gates fitted free of charge, according to the Welsh Government.

It provided funding of up to £1m for the gates to be installed in Cardiff, which currently has about 1.5 million passengers a year.

Mr Skates said: "The new ePassport gates are an important part of our no-deal Brexit planning.

"They will help ensure queuing in immigration is minimised should the UK government not secure a seamless departure from the EU.

"This smoother entry to Wales, and subsequently the UK, enhances the customer experience, whilst meeting all UK Border Force requirements."

Cardiff Airport chief executive officer Deb Barber said the new ePassport gates was "a very positive step forward in our long term strategy for growth".

The airport recently announced plans for its future, including an ambition to attract new airlines and offer new routes over the next 20 years