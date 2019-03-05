Image copyright Google Image caption Members of the Royal British Legion in Llay fear their club will close if houses are built

Controversial plans to build 51 houses in a village near Wrexham have been approved despite claims the local GP surgery was already at crisis point.

The development next to the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Llay had originally been rejected last year.

Rob Walsh, who represents Llay on Wrexham council, claimed the pressure on local health services had got worse.

Wrexham's planning committee approved the scheme after hearing the Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not object.

The proposals - which include a shop and a boxing club - were resubmitted by staff at RBL headquarters despite objections from local members who fear their club will close.

Liberal Democrat Mr Walsh urged his fellow councillors to reject the scheme again, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Residents fear another 51 homes will add to the pressure on health services

He said the Alyn Family Doctors partnership was in "crisis", unable to cope with the number of patients it already had.

"Every day I look at my social media feed and see local residents saying they can't get in - 150 times they phone and they still can't get an appointment," he said.

"Until this is addressed I really do think there should be a moratorium on development in these villages."

RBL had responded to the previous refusal on grounds of pressure on health and education services by promising a contribution to school funding and having the health authority raise no objections.

But Labour councillor Bryan Apsley, who is also secretary of the Llay RBL, dismissed the health board's opinion, saying: "I would ask how we can take any notice of an organisation that is in special measures."

Councillors backed the scheme after senior council officers warned they could be accused of "unreasonable behaviour" if they rejected it on the basis of concerns that had now been addressed.