Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Newbridge Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian died following a collision with a vehicle in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said the incident happened outside a supermarket at Pontllanfraith at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.

The man died at the scene, police said.

A man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody, the force said in a statement. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police said they were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a blue Land Rover Freelander.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.