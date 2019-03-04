Wales

Road shut after school bus crash at Henllan

  • 4 March 2019

A road has been closed after a bus carrying schoolchildren struck a wall, police said.

No pupils were injured but the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident at Henllan, Carmarthenshire, at 15:45 GMT.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said the secondary school pupils were "all evacuated safely from the bus".

The Tivyside Advertiser reported that firefighters used ladders to help the children to safety.

