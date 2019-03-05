Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The regalia worn by Prince Charles will be on show at the celebration

Buckingham Palace will celebrate Welsh charities, organisations and businesses at a reception marking the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales.

The event on Tuesday recognises the Prince's service to Wales.

It comes after a BBC Wales poll suggested 62% of participants in Wales did not want the monarchy abolished.

The research indicated 18% disagreed, and wanted to see the monarchy to be abolished.

Of those surveyed, 50% said another Prince of Wales should be appointed when Prince Charles becomes King, with 22% disagreeing.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Charles was formally invested as the Prince of Wales in 1969

Prince Charles became Prince of Wales aged 9 in July 1958 and was formally invested with the title by the Queen in July 1969 at Caernarfon Castle.

The BBC poll suggested if there was a new Prince of Wales, 41% of participants wanted to see an investiture similar to the one held in Caernarfon.

But 20% hoped to see a ceremony different to that in 1969, while 30% wanted no investiture at all.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne will all attend the reception.