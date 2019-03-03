Image copyright Getty Images | Met Office Image caption Coastal areas of west and north-west Wales will see the "very highest" winds associated with Storm Freya

Welsh coastal areas are likely to experience winds of up to 80mph on Sunday as Storm Freya hits.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 15:00 GMT on Sunday and 06:00 GMT on Monday.

Coastal areas of west and north-west Wales are likely to see the "very highest winds", the forecast warns.

Lives could be in danger from flying debris, falling branches and large waves and beach material on exposed coastline, the Met Office added.

The Severn Bridge remains open although a 40mph speed limit has been put in place as the main carriageway is closed westbound due to strong winds.

Rain associated with Storm Freya has already started to fall, BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said.

Some travel disruption is likely due to dangerous conditions on the roads, the Met Office said.

In particular, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Image copyright Steve Liddiard Image caption Winds are starting to pick up at Whiteford Point Lighthouse at Whiteford Sands on the Gower peninsula, near Swansea

Some bridges may close and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect mobile phone coverage.

The storm is being driven by cold air from Canada, which is energising the jet stream and in turn intensifying low-pressure systems in the Atlantic, the Met Office explained.