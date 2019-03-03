Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A498 near Llyn Gwynant

A 56-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Gwynedd, police have said.

One vehicle was involved in the incident on the A498 near Llyn Gwynant, with officers called at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the silver Mazda MX5.

They want to hear from anyone who saw it anywhere between Corwen and Nant Gwynant, since Thursday.

The vehicle is believed to have left the road, with it closed for a number of hours on Sunday as police investigated.