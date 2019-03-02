A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash with another bike in Denbighshire.

Emergency services were called to the B5437 near Llidiart Y Parc, Corwen at about 13:30 GMT.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a man had been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance to be treated at a specialist trauma unit.

North Wales Police said two cyclists were involved in the crash and the road would be closed for several hours.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, with heavy traffic reported on the A5.