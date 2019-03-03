Image caption Scenes from Gavin and Stacey were filmed at the park

The owner of Barry Island's funfair said he wants to build hundreds of holiday homes in a bid to put the seaside resort "back at number one".

Henry Danter, who runs the Barry Island Pleasure Park, said he wants to build 300 holiday lets on four sites around the fairground to boost tourism.

The Vale of Glamorgan town has lacked significant accommodation since the Butlins holiday camp closed in 1996.

The council said it "welcomed" the plan but a proposal has not been submitted.

Mr Danter said: "I know that everybody on the island would welcome accommodation here. It's badly needed for businesses on this island.

Image caption The fair has been an attraction since 1920 and had 400,000 visitors at its peak in 1934

"There's a reason to come to the seaside if you've got a decent amusement park, and that's what we have to achieve."

Steffan William, councillor for the Burac ward in the Vale of Glamorgan council, said: "People are used to going abroad and they're used to high standards when it comes to accommodation. Whatever is eventually on offer will have to be significantly better than what people are used to.

"I very much welcome the intention to do something different here on Barry Island, but we need to see the plans in much more detail."

Jordan Bird, head of regeneration and planning for the council, said: "The council would welcome early contact from Mr Danter regarding his new proposals, to ensure all the necessary consents are in place. Members of the public may also have the opportunity to express their views as part of the statutory processes."