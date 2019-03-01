People have been getting in the spirit of celebrating all things Welsh on St David's Day, 1 March.

Image copyright Ryan Milsom Image caption Amelia Grace's dad captured her dressed for St David's Day in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire

Image copyright Claire Millar Image caption Claire Millar's Hungarian Vizsla dogs were feeling very patriotic

Image copyright Clive Davies Image caption Feeling fired up yet? This dragon led the parade at Cardigan Castle today

Image copyright Peter Ball Image caption Portmeirion daffodils came out right on time

Image copyright Cpl Andy Reid Image caption Welsh Guards attended the St David's Day parade in Brecon

Image copyright Holly Beresford Image caption Harry and Elsie from Bridgend were dressed up for the occasion

Image caption Bell ringers in Abergavenny tried for a three and a half hour peal