Powys A470 closed as timber lorry overturns
- 1 March 2019
A lorry carrying timber has overturned and spilled its load.
The A470 is closed between Llandinam and Llanidloes in Powys following the spill at about 06:20 GMT.
Nobody was hurt, although a large amount of timber was spread across the road and verge, and work is continuing to turn the lorry upright.
An environmental unit was called in to help with oil and fuel spillage and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended along with Dyfed-Powys Police.