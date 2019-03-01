Image copyright Montgomery Fire Station Image caption Large amounts of timber were spread across the road and the nearby verge

A lorry carrying timber has overturned and spilled its load.

The A470 is closed between Llandinam and Llanidloes in Powys following the spill at about 06:20 GMT.

Nobody was hurt, although a large amount of timber was spread across the road and verge, and work is continuing to turn the lorry upright.

An environmental unit was called in to help with oil and fuel spillage and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended along with Dyfed-Powys Police.