Image copyright Powys council Image caption Pedal boats were launched at Llandrindod Wells lake last year

Plans for a fishing platform, a boardwalk and a new bird hide at a lake in Powys have been announced.

Last year pedal boats were launched at Llandrindod Wells lake and some repair work was done.

The latest proposals, which will use recycled plastic, are funded by a £50,000 Welsh Government grant for environmental improvements.

Powys council is asking visitors and users of the lake to give their views on the changes so far.

Councillor Rachel Powell said: "It provides a lovely space for people to enjoy some time out in nature... I'm sure a bird hide will attract a lot of interest from local schools and those interested in nature and wildlife."