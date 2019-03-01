Image copyright Cadw Image caption The piece took Nathan Wyburn more than six hours to create

A portrait of Wales' patron saint made from 1,000 real daffodils and garden bark has been created in Pembrokeshire to mark St David's Day.

Welsh artist and Britain's Got Talent finalist, Nathan Wyburn, created the portrait within the central courtyard of St Davids Bishop's Palace.

It comes as part of heritage group Cadw's Rediscover History campaign.

The final piece took more than six hours to create and measures 11m (36ft) by 8m (26ft).

Wyburn's previous work includes depicting the Queen in marmite on toast.