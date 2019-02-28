Wales

JCB digger stolen in Newport and used to wreck playground

  • 28 February 2019
A destroyed climbing frame Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Police were alerted after residents spotted a group of youths using the JCB to demolish a climbing frame

A digger was stolen from a construction site and used to wreck a children's playground nearby, police have said.

Residents alerted police after they spotted a group of youths using the JCB to demolish a climbing frame and goalposts at Black Ash Park in Newport.

Gwent Police said officers turned up only to find the culprits had fled after leaving a trail of destruction.

Councillor Alan Morris said it would be young people who suffer as there were "precious few" facilities in the area.

An appeal for witnesses has been made.

Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Local councillor Alan Morris said young people would be the ones to suffer

