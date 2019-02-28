JCB digger stolen in Newport and used to wreck playground
A digger was stolen from a construction site and used to wreck a children's playground nearby, police have said.
Residents alerted police after they spotted a group of youths using the JCB to demolish a climbing frame and goalposts at Black Ash Park in Newport.
Gwent Police said officers turned up only to find the culprits had fled after leaving a trail of destruction.
Councillor Alan Morris said it would be young people who suffer as there were "precious few" facilities in the area.
An appeal for witnesses has been made.