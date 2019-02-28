Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Police were alerted after residents spotted a group of youths using the JCB to demolish a climbing frame

A digger was stolen from a construction site and used to wreck a children's playground nearby, police have said.

Residents alerted police after they spotted a group of youths using the JCB to demolish a climbing frame and goalposts at Black Ash Park in Newport.

Gwent Police said officers turned up only to find the culprits had fled after leaving a trail of destruction.

Councillor Alan Morris said it would be young people who suffer as there were "precious few" facilities in the area.

An appeal for witnesses has been made.