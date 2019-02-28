Image copyright Wales & Co Image caption The attack is not connected to Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, but the zoo has been forced to close its lion exhibit

A 60-year-old man has been stabbed while out walking his dogs.

The man was walking in Borth, Ceredigion, when he was assaulted at about 09:50 GMT on Thursday.

He was attacked in the vicinity of Borth Wild Animal Kingdom and airlifted to hospital - there is still a large police presence in the area.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 21-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody. Officers are not looking for anyone else.

In a post on its Facebook page, Borth Wild Animal Kingdom said: "Due to a serious incident on the land adjacent to the zoo, not related to the zoo in any way, the footpath leading to the lions has been cordoned off by the police.

"So there will be no access to members of the public. We will let you know when this has been lifted. Many apologies for those wishing to visit our lions today."

The rest of the zoo is open as normal.