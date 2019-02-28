Image copyright National Rail Image caption Normal train services are not expected to resume until this afternoon

A car has hit a bridge over a railway line, causing train delays and cancellations.

The car damaged and dislodged stone bricks in the crash in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, earlier.

Network Rail said replacement buses were running between Radyr in Cardiff and Pontypridd. Trains from Taffs Well to Pontypridd face delays of up to 30 minutes, or cancellation.

Some masonry has been cleared, but a crane is needed to remove the rest.