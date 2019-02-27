Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Maher Belaid and Talia Belaid

Police are hunting a man who took his daughter from his partner and left her at his family home in Libya.

Maher Belaid, released from prison on licence after being convicted of abducting Talia Belaid, has gone missing from his home in Hertfordshire.

A High Court judge heard the latest stage of family court litigation launched by Talia's Polish mother, Malgorzata Szymanowicz.

Belaid took Talia while Ms Szymanowicz was shopping near her home in Cardiff.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Gosia Szymanowicz with newborn Talia, who turns seven in July

The family was living together in November 2012 when said he was going to a coffee shop. Instead, he abducted the three-month old baby and took her to his mother in Libya.

In 2014, Belaid was arrested after returning to south Wales and was jailed for four years for child abduction.

He was released on licence in August 2017 and had been living in Hatfield.

However more than six years since her daughter was taken, Talia remains in Libya and, Ms Szymanowicz is still fighting for her return to Britain.

Her only contact with Talia, who turns seven in July, has been via Skype.

She has launched a fresh round of litigation in a family court in the hope of getting Talia back.

Barrister Mark Jarman, who represents Ms Szymanowicz, outlined developments to Mr Justice MacDonald at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Mr Jarman said Belaid could be returned to prison, for breaching the terms of his release on licence, when found.