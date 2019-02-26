Image caption Fire crews were seen on the mountainside in Glyndyfrdwy

A man has been rescued from a tractor on a mountain after getting trapped by a large grass fire.

Firefighters were tackling a gorse fire at Glyndyfrdwy, Denbighshire, when they spotted the man inside the vehicle.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze, near Llangollen, just before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not yet known. An air ambulance was sent to the scene, but was not needed.

Image caption The fire comes after the record for the hottest winter day on record was broken twice in two days

Tom Bentley, who lives nearby, said he initially thought a farmer was carrying out a controlled burn until he saw two helicopters and the emergency services.

He added: "I've lived in this area 20-odd years and I've never noticed fires this early in the year."

Image copyright @vatovey74 Image caption The fire service said it was called to the area behind Cwmbach Community Primary School

Image copyright @Alun55/Infinity Aerial Media Image caption The fire in Cwmbach is ongoing

Meanwhile, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) has been tackling a large grass fire in Cwmbach, Rhondda Cynon Taff, since about 16:45.

Four appliances were sent to the scene, behind Cwmbach Community Primary School.

The fire comes just hours after the fire service announced it was carrying out "prevention work" in Cwmbach.

Firefighters have also been tackling mountain fires at Amlwch on Anglesey, Llechwedd in Gwynedd and Llanefydd in Conwy.

As well as the Cwmbach blaze, SWFRS also sent four crews to tackle a blaze at Aberdare on Tuesday afternoon.