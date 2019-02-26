Image caption Police cordoned off an area of Grangetown on Sunday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked near Cardiff city centre.

Ahmed Ismail Ali, 34, of Butetown, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.

Police were called to Stafford Road in the Grangetown area of the city at about 14:15 GMT on Sunday.

A 26-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital of Wales, although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.