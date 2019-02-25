Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emiliano Sala's body was found in the plane's wreckage

Wreckage of the plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala was found in three parts on the seabed, according to an official report.

The broken body of the Piper Malibu aircraft was held together by cables, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The 28-year-old died when the plane he was in with pilot David Ibbotson, 59, crashed in the English Channel en route from Nantes to Cardiff on 21 January.

The AAIB is investigating the crash.

Image copyright AAIB Image caption The AAIB released this photograph of the wreckage of the Piper Malibu

Its interim report into what happened said the plane was found "extensively damaged" - the wreckage was held together by electrical and flying control cables, while the engine was disconnected from the cockpit area.

The Argentine footballer was killed when the single-engine light aircraft, flown by Mr Ibbotson, crashed near Alderney just two days after he completed his transfer to Premier League side Cardiff from French club Nantes - for a club record of £15m.

He was returning to the Welsh capital after flying back to France to say goodbye to his former teammates.

Mr Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, was at the controls of the Piper Malibu N264DB when the flight lost contact with air traffic controllers near Guernsey.