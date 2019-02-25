Image copyright Nigel Cox/ Geograph Image caption Zakaria Afey is due to stand trial in May

A man has appeared in court to deny sharing terrorist material linked to a song called Virgins of Paradise.

Zakaria Afey, 20, of St Mellons, Cardiff, is charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication in January 2017.

Mr Afey also pleaded not guilty to possessing a terrorist publication called How To Survive In The West.

He appeared via videolink before Judge Rebecca Poulet at the Old Bailey and is due to stand trial in May.