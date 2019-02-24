Image copyright Family photo / North Wales Police Image caption Tracey Pritchard was a much loved and adored mother, her family said

A mother of one who was killed in a car crash involving a horse saved the life a baby by being an organ donor, her family have revealed.

Tracey Pritchard, 48, was a passenger in a BMW X3 that crashed in Bronington, near Wrexham, on Tuesday.

She has been described as loved and respected among the horse community.

"By her wish to be an organ donor, Tracey has helped save the lives of three people, including a baby," her family said in a statement.

North Wales Police said a Daihatsu Sirion was also involved in the collision.

The horse died, and a man was also treated at the scene.

Ms Pritchard, who ran her own cleaning firm, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where she later died.

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Long Lane, Bronington

As well as thanking the doctors and nurses who tried to save her life, her family said she was well known in her hometown of Whitchurch, Shropshire.

They said: "She was a horse and dog lover, who also enjoyed archery and attending music festivals.

"She was a popular member of the Oswestry Riding Club and particularly enjoyed carriage driving and attending pony club."

Her family said they had been comforted by scores of tributes, many of which mentioned her kindness and generosity.

"She lived her life to the full and was made constantly proud by her only son, whom she loved and cared for dearly," their statement said.

"Tracey was very much family orientated and was a much loved and adored mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, partner and friend, who will be dearly missed."

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have renewed an appeal for information.