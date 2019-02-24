Wales

Grangetown man arrested and woman in hospital

  • 24 February 2019
Police cordon at scene
Image caption Police cordoned off an area of Grangetown

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and a woman taken to hospital following an incident in Cardiff.

Police were called to Stafford Road in Grangetown at about 14:15 GMT.

A 26-year-old woman has been taken to University Hospital of Wales in the city, although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is believed those involved are known to each other, and police inquiries are continuing in the area.

