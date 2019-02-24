Body found in River Taff close to Cardiff castle
- 24 February 2019
A body has been found in a river close to Cardiff city centre.
Police were called at 13:15 GMT on Sunday following the discovery in the River Taff behind Cardiff castle.
South Wales Fire & Rescue Service assisted retrieving the body, which has yet to be formally identified, from the river close to North Road.
South Wales Police are appealing for information, but said it is not treating the incident as suspicious at this stage.