Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police have launched an investigation following the crash

A man has died after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle on a dual carriageway in Carmarthenshire.

Police said it happened at 01:22 GMT on Sunday morning on the eastbound side of the A48 between Cross Hands roundabout and Pont Abraham services.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an appeal for information.