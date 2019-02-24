Wales

Man hit by minibus on Boulevard de Nantes, Cardiff

  • 24 February 2019

A man who was hit by a minibus in Cardiff city centre suffered life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian, 55, was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales after the incident on Boulevard de Nantes at 01:45 GMT.

South Wales Police said the man's family had been informed.

Police have asked for witnesses to get in touch. The city had been busy after Wales beat England in a Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium.

