A 50-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in the Brecon Beacons.

Paramedics tried to save David Jonathan Bown after he was struck by a Hyundai Terracan on the road between Dolygaer and Pontsticill at about 18:30 GMT on Friday, but he died at the scene.

Road closures were put in place on the B4558 at Talybont and the road reopened at 23:30.

Anyone who saw the crash or someone walking in the area is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.